Free email accounts listed and compared

1. Gmail

Gmail is the most popular email service globally, with around 1.8 billion monthly active users. This is one of the few cases where popularity correlates with excellence. Gmail is the best free email account anyone can choose. It offers 15 GB of free storage, which is suitable for most users. If you surpass 15 GB, you can delete files to create more space or pay for a Google One subscription to increase your allocated storage space.

Gmail offers much more than just email. A Gmail account is your ticket to all the free services Google offers, including YouTube, Google Docs, Google Sheets, etc. It unlocks access to a widespread ecosystem of software products offering great utility.

Gmail has an intuitive interface you can easily understand. You can access it from a web browser or download the desktop or mobile app. Gmail has solid anti-spam and encryption features to keep users protected. Anyone can sign up and start enjoying the free email services Google offers.