Forget about speed! Epson launches the slowest Windows tablet of 2024 — and I only have one question, why use an antiquated Celeron CPU on a $900 slate?

Epson has launched the Endeavor JT51, a 10.1-inch tablet for sale in Japan that is far from being the fastest on the market. With a price tag of $900, it's not the cheapest either, which may leave many people – myself included – to question why Epson chose to equip it with an outdated Celeron N6210 CPU.

The Endeavor JT51 is designed for a variety of applications, from data entry in factories to inventory management in retail stores. It features a 10-point multi-touch WXGA (1,280 x 800) display.

Under the hood, the standard configuration includes 4GB memory and 256GB storage, running on Windows 10 IoT Enterprise 2021 LTSC.

I feel the need for speed

Storage can be increased to up to 1TB, and if you need more power – although not a lot more – it’s possible to buy a version of the tablet with 8GB of RAM and a Pentium N6415 processor.

Ports include a USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-C, USB 3.1, a microSD card slot, and audio input/output. It also boasts a 2.07 million pixel front camera and a 5.03 million pixel rear camera, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.1.

Epson offers a range of optional extras, including a docking unit, charging cradle, and arm stand, which allow for flexible use in various settings such as warehouses and manufacturing sites. A 2-in-1 keyboard is also available.

Epson’s reasoning for using a Celeron CPU in 2024 seems to be because it sees the tablet being employed in business situations where speed isn’t essential – examples include inventory control, on-site work, home visit medical treatment, as a semi-self-service POS register and as a reception/ticketing terminal. Personally I can’t see why the company couldn’t throw in a more powerful processor in case buyers want to use the tablet for more advanced purposes where a little speed could come in handy. Especially given how much they are charging for the new device.

The Endeavor JT51 is priced at 133,430 yen, roughly $900, and is available to buy now.