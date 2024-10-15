FIFA signs up Lenovo as official tech partner for World Cup 2026 and beyond

Lenovo has been announced as the official technology partner for FIFA, the governing body covering world football.

The deal, announced at Lenovo Tech World 2024, will cover the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, as well as the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 in Brazil.

It will see Lenovo offer its full range of computing technologies in a bid to make the world’s most popular sport even smarter and more accessible for fans across the globe.

FIFA and Lenovo partnership

“Lenovo is proud to support FIFA’s vision of leveraging technology to elevate the game, enhance the fan experience worldwide, and foster innovation that levels the playing field,” said Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang.

“We’re excited that our cutting-edge technology and AI innovation will take center stage in the upcoming tournaments, demonstrating to the world the transformative power of smarter technology.”

The company has said that its ThinkPad laptops, tablets, Motorola mobile phones, and servers will be among the technology being integrated for the tournaments, helping improve fan experiences in stadiums and global broadcasts, power enhanced analytics, and democratize data across all global football-playing nations.

Lenovo already supports Formula 1 with its technology efforts, supporting improved fan engagement and broadcasting capabilities - something FIFA will hope to follow in the future.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“At FIFA, we are committed to growing the game globally and making football accessible for all – and we are excited to welcome Lenovo to our journey, and to work with them to implement technologies, innovations and programmes that spread our sport,” added FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“Data and technology combined helps us to know fans better, and we will use it to create unparalleled and unforgettable fan experiences at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.”