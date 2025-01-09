Entering the next era of AI: AGI is closer than you think

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is a hot topic these days. Some people are fascinated by the idea of machines that can think like humans, while others find it a bit scary. Meanwhile, tech giants like Google, NVIDIA, Microsoft, OpenAI, and many others are rushing towards this technology, eager to secure the superior spot in the race.

But here’s the real question: how close are we to AGI actually being implemented? Is this future just around the corner, or is it going to take another decade, if not more, to get there? And, just as importantly, how much effect will AGI have on our lives when it finally arrives?

Well, let’s take a look.

Roman Eloshvili Social Links Navigation Founder and Director of ComplyControl.

Is the promise of AGI realistic?

Yes, it is. To put it in simple terms, the human brain is essentially a biological computer, and the creation of AGI boils down to replicating that kind of thinking in a machine. It’s only a matter of time and sufficient computing power. The development progress we've been seeing in AI models and hardware, especially in the last few years, makes me believe that AGI might be achievable within the next 5–7 years. And if it comes to pass, our society is going to see some massive changes.

Let’s take a look at a familiar example: since the early days of their development, smartphones and the internet have come a long way, and today it’s pretty much impossible to imagine our day-to-day lives without them. AGI will eventually occupy a spot in the same lineup as they do, becoming an essential part of daily routine.

In fact, it is likely that AGI will become even more indispensable than the internet. Even now we can plainly see that it’s easier to ask ChatGPT a question and watch as it gives you the exact information you need. There’s no more need to manually scroll through dozens of search results in Google, looking for the right link. AGI will vastly streamline this process, providing quick answers tailored to your specific requests.

AGI’s effect on the job market

Not so long ago the widespread assumption was that AI would mostly take over repetitive, manual jobs, leaving humans to focus on creativity and self-improvement. But, ironically enough, creative fields have become the first to be influenced by AI adoption. Illustration, design, music, writing — human content creators of all ranges are feeling threatened.

Programming is certainly one area that will go through a significant transformation in the next few years. Much like how the invention of the camera forced painters to rethink their craft, AGI will push programmers, writers, and other professionals to shift their focus from routine tasks to more creative, big-picture thinking.

The repetitive parts of a creative process could easily be automated, but true innovation will remain in human hands. Those who can push boundaries, creating new genres or approaches, will survive (and likely even thrive), while those who only churn out repetitive work will struggle to retain their value.

The same holds true for other professions, as well. Product thinking will, in all likelihood, become more important than having highly specialized skills, because AGI will eventually become able to replicate the latter easily enough.

So does this mean that AI skills are more important than Hard skills?

Let’s take a look at this through the lens of cooking. You can find pretty much any recipe online, but that doesn’t mean that everyone can make a delicious meal just by following it. The value of a chef’s skills comes from nuanced expertise, from knowing how to blend ingredients together in the right way to get a delicious result.

In the same way, I believe that professionals who can look at the big picture and effectively guide AI systems to achieve specific goals will be in demand. Just like a chef doesn’t need to understand every detail of cheese production to make a great cheese-based dish, a programmer doesn’t need to write every line of code by hand to build a great app.

An experienced developer could use AGI to create applications in almost any programming language. They might not need to do the routine coding themselves, but they would still need to have a proper eye for the overall architecture design so that they can oversee the process. In contrast, someone without much programming experience would struggle to give AGI the right instructions or determine if the final product is any good. They wouldn’t see the hidden nuances that could make or break the project.

This kind of pattern will spread across many other professions, and strategic thinkers who can focus on the big picture and leverage AGI effectively will ultimately be the ones to come out ahead.

Prepare your business for the future of AGI

When AGI finally rolls out, it is going to massively speed up business innovation. Machines don’t need breaks, vacations, or sick leaves. They can work around the clock, and for a business owner that’s as promising as it is dangerous. Don’t forget: your competitors are likely going to be thinking in the same vein as you, looking to put this technology to their advantage.

To stay ahead of the curve, it’s important to start preparing now. Businesses need to invest in employee training and begin restructuring workflows so that AI becomes a regular tool that their team uses daily, just like any other piece of office equipment. This way, they will be much better-positioned to embrace AGI when it comes out and make it a core part of their strategy.

The takeaway is simple: AGI is coming faster than you might think. It will reshape how we work and live, so the best thing you can do is start preparing now. Those who adapt will thrive, while those who resist may find themselves left behind.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro