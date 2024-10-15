Dynabook launches “world’s lightest” AI-powered laptop

Dynabook has announced the “world’s lightest” AI-powered business laptop aimed at professionals working on the go.

Weighing a mere 875 grams, the new Portege X30L-M features a 13.3-inch metal chassis, H-series Intel Core processors (Series 1), and Intel Arc graphics, providing premium performance capabilities for enterprise users.

The laptop features a 16:10 WUXGA display, providing users with more screen space for multi-tasking activities. Combined with in-built Intel Arc graphics, users are able to create detailed, eye-catching visuals for creative work, presentations, and general business purposes.

Everything you need to know about the Portege X30L-M

The Portege X30L-M is designed with a dark blue magnesium alloy chassis, which Dynabook describes as “both stylish and durable” and meets MIL-STD-810H testing standards.

Additionally, the new laptop from Dynabook offers up to 64GB LPDDR5x memory and up to 2TB SSD storage, as well as upgraded DTS-enhanced speakers and an AI-powered webcam.

On the AI front, the new Portege series boasts “advanced AI-powered features”, which includes noise reduction for clear communication during video calls, as well as face and eye-tracking tools.

Device battery management has also been optimized, Dynabook confirmed, to allow users to operate unplugged for longer.

Microsoft Copilot is integrated within the new Portege, allowing users to access AI-driven suggestions, automate repetitive tasks, and boost productivity.

“Security is a top priority for Dynabook. As a Microsoft Secured-core PC, the Portégé X30L-M provides comprehensive protection against privacy and security threats, making it one of the most secure Windows PCs on the market,” Dynabook said in a statement.

“It features a secure mix of hardware, firmware, and software protections, along with biometric authentication options such as fingerprint and facial recognition.”

The first iteration of the series, the Portege X30L, first launched in 2020, and James Robbins, General Manager at Dynabook Americas said this latest version marks a significant improvement in both capabilities and its lightweight design.

“With every new generation, we’ve not only increased the Portege X30L’s capabilities but have managed to shed even more weight, making it one of the most powerful ultralight business laptops available today,” he said.

Portege X30L-M: Additional features and pricing

In addition to a new sleek design and raft of AI features, the Portege X30L-M is also equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, USB Type-A ports, and a microSD card slot

Dynabook confirmed it also offers optional Thunderbolt 4 docking solutions to enable users to connect multiple external displays and accessories.

Pricing for the new laptop starts at under $1,399, and is available to order today from authorized Dynabook sales partners.