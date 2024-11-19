DHS lays out its ground rules for businesses using AI

US Department of Homeland Security launches new AI safety framework

Designed for critical infrastructure sectors, it addresses the whole supply chain

It aligns with other government efforts to maintain security when using AI

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has introduced a new set of guidelines in an effort to promote the secure and responsible use of AI across what it deems to be critical infrastructure sectors.

The ‘Roles and Responsibilities Framework for Artificial Intelligence in Critical Infrastructure’ hopes to tackle existing challenges so that AI can be used more widely in areas where its time-saving credentials matter.

In an announcement, the DHS says the framework is the first of its kind for all levels of the supply chain, including cloud and compute firms, AI developers and even consumers.

DHS develops AI safety framework

The framework looks to address the risks associated with artificial intelligence, including system vulnerabilities and attacks. Noting the rise in deployment of generative AI across these critical infrastructure sectors, the DHS added: “Given the increasingly interconnected nature of these systems, their disruption can have devastating consequences for homeland security.”

"The Framework, if widely adopted, will go a long way to better ensure the safety and security of critical services that deliver clean water, consistent power, internet access, and more," noted DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas.

"I urge every executive, developer, and elected official to adopt and use this Framework to help build a safer future for all.”

The framework is broken down into a series of actions for each member of the supply chain, including cloud and compute infrastructure providers, AI developers, critical infrastructure owners and operators, civic society members such as universities and research institutions, and public sector entities like federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial governments.

US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, added: “This new Framework will complement the work we’re doing at the Department of Commerce to help ensure AI is responsibly deployed across our critical infrastructure to help protect our fellow Americans and secure the future of the American economy.”