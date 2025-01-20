CorelDraw gets better with AI and Cloud-assisted features

Vector FX simplifies vector graphics with AI-driven text-based prompts

The subscription model offers exclusive tools, templates, and cloud storage

CorelDRAW Technical Suite adds S1000D palette and CAD integration

Alludo has launched new updates to its popular CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2024 and CorelDRAW Technical Suite.

The updates include a range of enhancements such as Vector FX, Painterly Brush tool and new Pantone colour palettes all aiming to improve flexibility, efficiency, and creativity.

Vector FX is of particular interest - a standalone generative AI application which simplifies the creation of vector graphics, allowing users to input text prompts to generate unique, scalable graphics, which can then be edited and refined in CorelDRAW.

CorelDRAW new features

Beyond AI tools, the update also upgrades the Painterly Brush tool with the addition of new pixel-based brushes, exclusively available to subscribers. The brushes support customizable settings allowing users to modify parameters such as texture, density, smoothing, and glow.

The Painterly Brush now features a dedicated tab in the Properties docker/inspector, offering a streamlined interface for accessing and adjusting brush properties.

Another addition to the 2024 CorelDraw Graphic Suite is the integration of Pantone’s latest colour palettes, now available at no additional cost. It brings 175 new shades from the Pantone Dualities palette.

The new update also adds Brush Favorites, which allows users to save their most-used brushes for quick access, as well as Focus Mode which offers a a distraction-free workspace. With the new Print Merge feature, CorelDraw now supports QR codes, images, and Excel spreadsheet data, making it easier to create personalized print materials such as marketing brochures, invitations, or labels.

“The new updates to our Painterly Brush tool reflect our dedication to innovation and incorporating user feedback,” said Prakash Channagiri, Senior Director of Product Management for CorelDRAW.

“With the latest colour palettes from Pantone, users can discover 175 new colours, offering unparalleled colour matching, ensuring precise, vibrant designs. These advancements open up new opportunities for designers to work more efficiently and push the boundaries of their creativity."

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2024 is available in two purchasing options: a subscription model and a one-time purchase. Both options provide access to CorelDRAW's core applications, including Corel PHOTO-PAINT, Corel Font Manager, CAPTURE, and AfterShot HDR. However, it is important to note the key differences between the two versions before making a choice.

The subscription model receives instant access to new updates and enhancements as they become available, including exclusive tools such as Vector FX and the 50 new Painterly Brushes. This version also supports a cloud-based template library, providing access to over 500 templates, more than double what is available in the one-time purchase version. Furthermore, the enhanced asset management system in the subscription version is cloud-based, allowing users to access and organize their design assets from anywhere.

On the other hand, the one-time purchase version, while lacking some of the advanced features of the subscription model, offers a more traditional approach to software ownership.

Users who opt for this model can use the software indefinitely without recurring fees - however, they will not have access to the ongoing updates and new features available to subscribers. The one-time purchase version includes over 200 templates and more than 100 brushes, which falls short of the expanded content provided in the subscription model.

Additionally, the subscription version includes enhanced support for AutoCAD DWG/DXF files and also features an enhanced Hints docker/inspector, which provides more personalized learning resources to help users get the most out of the software. These features are available in the one-time version, but they are not enhanced.

In addition to the updates to CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, the CorelDRAW Technical Suite has also received a new upgrade. This suite caters to professionals involved in technical illustration and documentation, offering specialized tools for creating precise, technical drawings.

The pricing for CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2024 varies depending on the purchasing option. The subscription model is priced at $269 per year, or €369 and £319 for European and UK customers, including VAT. Alternatively, users can opt for a one-time purchase at $549, €779, or £659.

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2024 is available on Windows and macOS, as well as via web access for subscribers and maintenance customers. The software is offered in several languages, including English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, Czech, Russian, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Swedish, and Japanese.