Cloudflare admits security tool is blocking some challenger browsers

By
published

Cloudflare browser-detection system reportedly stopping challenger products

Home internet connection. A wlan router on desk with notebook in background.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Cloudflare is reportedly blocking some browsers from accessing some sites
  • Pale Moon, Falkon, SeaMonkey and even Firefox are affected, users claim
  • It’s unclear whether a more permanent solution is coming

Cloudflare has admitted its browser-detection system is blocking some users’ access to websites if they’re using lesser-known web browsers.

Affected browsers include Pale Moon, Falkon and SeaMonkey, as well as some versions of more popular offerings such as Firefox 115 ESR.

The issue is caused by Cloudflare’s security system, which blocks browsers it doesn’t recognize from certain sites (including, embarrassingly, its own community site) – potentially mistaking privacy-conscious users for bots.

Cloudflare keeps accidentally blocking less common browsers

Users encountering the problem have no direct way to report it except through Cloudflare’s forums, but it seems that they’re not actively monitored. Moreover, it’s hardly a new problem, with similar reports dating back to 2015.

Some affected browsers have attempted workarounds, but either Cloudflare’s system keeps reintroducing the problem or users encounter different problems.

For example, release notes for Pale Moon v33.6.0.1 read: “This is an extra update to mitigate as much of the CloudFlare issues leading to browser hangs and memory issues as possible on the web browser side.” However, efforts to circumvent Cloudflare’s security measures often

One user on the Hacker News thread explained what Cloudflare’s doing is like “like kicking anyone wearing dark sunglasses out of a physical store” – although burglars might want to obscure their faces, there are endless reasons to want to wear sunglasses, and there are endless reasons why internet users might want to protect their anonymity.

It’s not just Cloudflare customers who are being restricted from certain areas of the web. Another commenter wrote “Vendors who block iCloud Relay are the worst… Blocking IP addresses is o-ver.”

TechRadar Pro has asked Cloudflare to comment on the matter and to share its plans on any fixes, but we did not receive an immediate response.

Via The Register

Craig Hale
Craig Hale

