Businesses are being told to cut hardware spending, but many aren't backing down

New research from Microsoft has found the huge majority (81%) of ITDMs are planning to increase their commercial hardware budget in the coming year despite an almost equal number of them being subjected to more pressure to cut spend.

The figures, on behalf of the company's Surface business, come from 150 IT decision-makers from various sectors across the UK, many of whom are planning to invest in premium devices that represent better long-term value for money.

This comes as IT workers collaborate more closely with finance workers as they try to narrow down IT spend and buckle in for further economic uncertainty.

ITDMs are investing in more expensive equipment

On the surface, larger investments sound promising, however they will ultimately lead to reduced spend in the long term. According to Microsoft, the current average workforce laptop lifecycle is 3.2 years, a figure which is expected to increase by up to 2 years for 63% of the study’s respondents.

Among the key deciding factors for IT procurement teams are reliability, durability, and suitable specifications such as power, speed, and battery performance.

Around three-quarters (76%) of the questioned ITDMs also believe that buying higher-end business laptops satisfies workers which in turn helps talent retention. There are also productivity benefits linked to having better-performing hardware, and some workers have indicated that there are fewer security issues, too.

Helping to guide these decisions are the strengthened relationships between IT workers, CFOs, and the broader workforce.

Looking ahead, the industry has already seen a substantial uptick in Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) adoption, and while it trails far behind outright acquisition at the moment, it’s likely to continue growing as businesses reassess how they allocate their cash.

Microsoft UK Head of Surface Commercial, Alan Slothower, said: “Whatever the future holds, the UK’s IT decision makers deserve a pat on the back for how well they are standing up to increased pressure and scrutiny in an uncertain inflationary and economic environment… IT leaders’ ongoing expertise and guidance has never been more important than it is right now.”