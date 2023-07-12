Bluehost automates WordPress website building experience with new AI suite

Bluehost has added a new feature to its web hosting offering in a bid to simplify the WordPress website builder user experience.

The company says its new Bluehost WonderSuite tool acts as a digital co-pilot through the user's WordPress journey.

The tool covers the basics such as picking themes, colors, fonts, designing web pages, crafting engaging copy optimized for search engines, adding products or new promotions to a new or existing store, and maintaining site uptime and security.

Upgraded WordPress site builder

The products in the Bluehost WonderSuite experience include WonderStart, a personalized onboarding experience, WonderBlocks, a wide library of block patterns and page templates, and a multipurpose WordPress theme that provides static pattern options that are pulled into WonderBlocks to be personalized to the individual’s needs.

WonderBlocks uses images and suggested text, that are generated based on user’s entries during the initial onboarding.

“Users already know Bluehost as one of the largest and most reliable WordPress hosting providers that supports their livelihoods. With WonderSuite, we remove the complexities of building a website or store with WordPress and help make that building process simple, easy and fast for our customers—so they can publish their site and see success earlier for their business,” said Ed Jay, President of Newfold Digital, parent company of Bluehost.

“Our priority is always to help our customers, setting them up to succeed, and guiding them from beginning to end, every step of the way. WonderSuite’s breakthrough features are exclusively available to Bluehost customers only.

“We support our customers as they get started, grow and evolve their online presence. Their success is our success; and for our team, it’s about creating solutions that support them to grow.”

The new feature also includes an AI-powered guide that provides step-by-step instructions within the website builder, to replace the need to use a search engine to get answers to the help that’s needed.

Bluehost’s WonderSuite experience has an ecommerce feature designed for online sales with a collection of cross-sell features in one solution.

Another AI feature that is set to be added later this year is WonderAssist, a content generation that provides relevant copy, product descriptions and SEO friendly excerpts instead of Lorem Ipsum text.