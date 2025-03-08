Vast photo archives exist, yet most images remain unseen

Cunard’s exhibition highlights the need for preserving physical memories

Shared experiences create a lasting photographic record for history

Americans take an astonishing 230 billion photos each year, with the vast majority captured on business smartphones., but new research has claimed these could all be at risk of being lost without warning.

A report from luxury cruise line company Cunard says photo books, once a staple of family memory preservation, have become less common, as only 3% of Americans store images in printed form, with most preferring to keep them on phones or in cloud storage.

The decline raises concerns about whether digital images will remain accessible over time, with nearly three-quarters of Americans fearing that without physical copies, future generations may lose valuable memories.

Shrinking tradition of printed photos

Many people assume their digital photos will always be available, but this is naïve - as over half of Americans have had to delete images due to storage limitations, while others have lost pictures when changing or damaging their phones.

Despite these risks, only a third of Americans surveyed reported using cloud backups, leaving countless moments vulnerable to loss, while 54% believe their digital images will still be accessible in 50 years, discouraging their use.

While Americans take an average of 17.3 photos per week, this number jumps to over 60 when on vacation. The ease of capturing images has led to an ever-expanding digital archive, albeit one with a precarious future.

Similar trends are seen in the UK and Germany; Brits capture 35 billion images annually, while Germans take 38 billion, yet only 2% of Brits and 4% of Germans store them in printed albums.

Concerns about long-term accessibility are slightly more pressing here, with just 51% of Brits and 58% of Germans confident that their digital photos will still be accessible in half a century.

In response to the growing dependence on digital storage, Cunard is encouraging people to share their holiday memories as part of a special exhibition.

“As a unique resource that captures Cunard’s unrivalled 185-year history, the Cunard archive is an incredible collection that is accessible to all. It is exciting to see how today’s events will shape the Cunard archive of the future and capture the stories of those connected to the brand,” said Siân Wilks, Cunard Archivist at the University of Liverpool Library.

Curated by photographer Mary McCartney, this showcase aims to highlight the significance of preserving images beyond digital screens.

The exhibition, which will be displayed at Liverpool’s Liver Building, will feature both historic and newly submitted photographs, offering a visual timeline of nearly two centuries of transatlantic travel.

“For 185 years, our ships have been at the heart of unforgettable moments for millions of guests and crew,” said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, stressing the importance of the initiative.

“This is a chance to celebrate those memories and the stories they tell. By sharing your experiences, you’ll help Mary McCartney create something truly unique—an exhibition that brings Cunard’s incredible history to life for everyone to enjoy.”