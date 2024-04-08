Basic tech skills gaps restricting productivity in many UK SMEs

A new study of SMEs in the UK has found a shocking deficiency in basic tech skills is holding many small and medium-sized enterprises back from reaching their full potential.

The figures from Sharp show that a lack of skills in various tools, notably Microsoft 365, could hinder as many as two in five UK SMEs.

Sharp’s research reveals that the IT skills gap is among the top challenges faced by businesses nationwide.

IT skills gap is hampering productivity

Around one in five (22%) firms saw employees’ general software proficiency as a major hurdle in the past year. Microsoft 365 emerges as a surprising hurdle, with more than one-third (37%) feeling inadequately informed about its potential benefits.

Colin Blumenthal, VP for IT Services at Sharp Europe, empahsized the significant role that Microsoft 365 can have in daily business functions, “from standard document and spreadsheet work through to planning, managing operations and sales and marketing.”

Blumenthal also noted emerging AI tools, including the generative AI Copilot that has been integrated into most of Microsoft’s productivity tools: “As AI becomes more embedded into the software SMEs are using with Copilot for smaller businesses now available in Office 365, this will provide even more opportunities to improve productivity and therefore competitiveness.”

Besides productivity tools, the research also sheds some light on the ongoing debates surrounding remote work productivity. Following months of return-to-office mandates, CEOs and execs have claimed that in-person work can be more productive.

Overall, the jury’s out, with 45% believing that productivity remains consistent irrespective of work location and a similar number of respondents claiming a drop in productivity (21%) and a boost in productivity (25%). While tech firms worldwide have been pushing for more face-to-face time, workers have been explicit in their desire for more flexibility.

Though Sharp’s research notes that an inability to use video conferencing apps might negatively impact productivity, addressing the IT skills gap as a whole would likely improve both in-office and at-home productivity.

Blumenthal concluded: “The message is clear, act now to address the tech skills gap if you want to remain competitive and start with the basic tools that teams use every day – whether at home or in the office environment.”