AWS wants to sell you software with just a single click

AWS reveals new way for customers to buy partner and company software

"Buy With AWS" aims to streamline procurement process

Customers can add options such as free trials and request demos

Buying new or upgraded software services from AWS is set to get a whole lot more straightforward thanks to a new launch from the company.

At its AWS re:Invent 2024 event, the cloud and services giant revealed a new "Buy with AWS" button allowing users to buy from the company with just a single click.

The service will be available to any companies selling their products through the AWS Marketplace, helping them boost visibility and discovery to new customers and partners.

Buy with AWS

(Image credit: AWS)

Similar to its existing "Buy with Prime" consumer shopping tool, the company says its new Buy with AWS button will allow for quick and secure purchases, with using simply needing to log into their AWS account to complete the transaction.

Being located entirely within AWS Marketplace also means customers can enjoy combined and consolidated billing, and manage their subscriptions in one easy location - including access to upgrades and updated offerings.

Users will also be able to request demos, access free trials, and submit cost requests, with access to cost optimization tools also meaning they can get the best deal possible.

"AWS Marketplace is a curated digital store for you to find, buy, deploy, and manage cloud solutions from Partners," a company blog post announcing the news noted. "Buy with AWS is another step towards AWS Marketplace making it easy for you to find and procure the right Partner solutions, when and where you need them."

The likes of Wiz, Bytes, Databricks and more have already been signed up for the service, with many others set to join soon.

The service is available now - you can find out more information here.