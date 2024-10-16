AWS wants to give old datacenters a second life with new recycling and repair facilities

Amazon has expanded its reverse logistics operations in Europe with its re:Cycle Reverse Logistics facilities in Dublin, with the aim of extending the life of data center equipment and reducing its environmental impacts.

The facilities, which handle the testing, repairing and repurposing of hardware from AWS data centers, are part of the company’s broader strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

By investing in a circular economy, Amazon hopes to eliminate unnecessary waste to reduce its operational carbon footprint as well as its reliance on manufactured goods.

Amazon wants to make data centers more eco-friendly

Recyclable and reusable elements include processor chips, RAM and network cards, which feature high-value materials. The Dublin factory employs robotics and specialized machines to recover precious metals like gold and silver.

Specialized trolleys at the plant, powered by robots, can more up to two tonnes of equipment. Amazon also uses bespoke machines and other processes to extract valuable materials.

Besides hi-tech solutions, Amazon claims to have created over 850 jobs in Ireland, employing a wide range of individuals and budding tech sector workers.

Leader of the Green Party and Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O'Gorman, commented on the newly opened re:Cycle Reverse Logistics building: “We need to work together to ensure that products, whatever their shape or form, are kept in use for as long as possible through smart design, repair and reuse.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Besides recovering value from decommissioned equipment, Amazon’s three-pronged approach to promoting a circular economy in its data centers includes designing reusable and lower carbon rack systems from the outset and keeping equipment operating efficiently.

Already, Amazon claims that its reverse logistics programme diverted 14.6 million hardware components from landfills globally in 2023.