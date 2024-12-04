AWS has a new tool that wants to stop AI hallucinations for good

AWS unveils Automated Reasoning checks

New tool will look to cut down on AI hallucinations by checking responses against customer data

Customers will be presented with AI responses to see how accurate they are

With businesses increasingly using AI tools for their key processes and tasks, hallucinations are proving to be a growing challenge.

To try and tackle this, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a new tool to tackle hallucinations.

Revealed at its AWS re:Invent 2024 event, the new Automated Reasoning checks system looks to cut down on potentially damaging errors caused by hallucinations, which could see businesses face security risks or financial losses.

An end to AI hallucinations?

At its simplest level, hallucinations are when an AI system or service behaves incorrectly, or becomes unreliable, often due to issues with errors in the data it has been trained on.

Described by the company as "the first and only generative AI safeguard that helps prevent factual errors due to model hallucinations", AWS' Automated Reasoning checks look to solve this by cross-checking the responses generated by a model against information provided by the customer. If it can't determine if the answer matches up exactly, the response gets sent back to the model for checking.

Available as part of Amazon Bedrock Guardrails, the company's system for keeping AI models accurate and reliable, the new checks will also attempt to see how the model came up with its answer, and if it deems it to be erroneous, will compare to the customer's information.

It will then present its answer alongside the initial response from the model, meaning customers can see the possible gap between the truth and the response, and tweak their model accordingly.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

AWS gave the example of a healthcare provider using the tool to make sure customer enquiries about specific policies are given accurate answers.

"Over time, as generative AI transforms more companies and customer experiences, inference will become a core part of every application," said Dr. Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of AI and Data at AWS.

"With the launch of these new capabilities, we are innovating on behalf of customers to solve some of the top challenges, like hallucinations and cost, that the entire industry is facing when moving generative AI applications to production.”