Apple Vision Pro gets extraordinary $30,000 dual-lens camera that can handle almost 118 million pixels

URSA is designed exclusively to shoot Apple Immersive Video

Each sensor can capture 8K video at a staggering 90fps

Its 8TB onboard memory module can capture over 120 minutes of 3D video

Blackmagic Design, best known for its professional video editing and color grading suite DaVinci Resolve, has opened pre-orders for the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera, the first commercial camera designed to capture Apple Immersive Video for Apple Vision Pro.

First announced in June 2024, the camera is set to begin shipping in early 2025 and offers filmmakers new capabilities to create ultra-high-resolution 180-degree immersive video with Spatial Audio.

Apple Immersive Video is designed to deliver an enhanced viewing experience, placing audiences in the center of the action through detailed visuals and sound. To complement this, Blackmagic Design is updating DaVinci Resolve Studio early next year to provide a complete workflow for editing and producing Apple Immersive Video.

Certainly not cheap

The Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive features a fixed, custom lens system designed for its large-format image sensor. The camera captures stereoscopic 3D content at 8160 x 7200 resolution per eye with pixel-level synchronization and 16 stops of dynamic range.

It can record at up to 90fps to a single Blackmagic RAW file. The lens system includes precise positional data calibrated during manufacturing, which is stored within the Blackmagic RAW file for use in post-production.

DaVinci Resolve Studio will add tools specifically for editing immersive video, including an immersive video viewer that allows editors to pan, tilt, and roll clips. Footage can be monitored on Apple Vision Pro or standard 2D displays. The software will also include export presets for easy delivery of Apple Immersive Video files, as well as tools to bypass certain effects for creating clean master files.

The camera’s design is optimized for high-end production, combining a magnesium alloy chassis with carbon fiber components. It includes connections such as 12G SDI, 10G Ethernet, and USB-C, along with 8TB of built-in network storage for recording. The Blackmagic Cloud integration allows footage to be synchronized in real time, enabling remote collaboration during production.

Priced at an eye-watering $29,995, the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive is available for pre-order directly from Blackmagic Design, with wider availability through resellers expected later in 2025.