Apple pledges to spend $500 billon in the US over the next few years
Apple wants to invest in R&D, silicon and AI
- Apple will invest $500bn in the US by 2029 – the equivalent of 12 months’ revenue
- Servers, currently built out of the country, will be manufactured in Houston
- 20,000 new jobs are on the cars, in R&D, silicon, software, AI and ML
Apple has committed to spending $500 billion over the next four years to invest in its facilities and operations across the US, marking its largest ever commitment in the States.
Central to the announcement is Apple’s intention to support US manufacturing – something that President Trump is keen to do as he looks to reduce the country’s reliance on China, which has been a longstanding manufacturing partner for almost all companies.
Michigan, Texas, California, Arizona, Nevada, Iowa, Oregon, North Carolina and Washington will all benefit from the Cupertino giant’s cash.
Apple invests half a trillion into the US economy
Over the next four years, the $3.69 trillion company (and currently the world’s most valuable company) is set to invest half a trillion dollars into the States, which equates to roughly one year’s revenue given that the company posted a 4% year-over-year rise in quarterly revenue to $124.3 billion in the three months ending December 28, 2024.
CEO Tim Cook said: “We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future.”
Key to the announcement is a 250,000-square-foot server manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas, where Apple Intelligence-supporting servers are set to be built. Until now, servers have been manufactured outside of the US.
Data center capacity in North Carolina, Iowa, Oregon, Arizona and Nevada will also follow as the iPhone maker looks to power its AI.
Apple will also double its US Advanced Manufacturing Fund from $5 billion to $10 billion and increase R&D spend, which it says is important given the launch of its new C1 cellular modem – its first in-house effort.
Looking ahead, Apple says it will focus on R&D, silicon engineering, software development, and AI and machine learning roles over the next four years, hiring an estimated 20,000 new workers on top of the 2.9 million jobs it currently supports in the US.
