AMD fast-tracks its most powerful AI GPU ever as it seeks to steal market sharefrom Nvidia's Blackwell B100 and B200
AMD’s MI355X aims to challenge Nvidia’s Blackwell series
- AMD MI355X features 288GB of HBM3E memory and delivers 8TB/sec bandwidth
- Instinct GPU sales surpassed $5 billion in 2024
- Despite rapid growth and innovation, AMD’s production challenges persist
AMD is set to bring forward the launch schedule of its Instinct MI355X GPU as it looks to bring the battle to Nvidia in the increasingly lucrative hardware market.
Though the product was originally set for a late 2025 debut, the MI355X is now expected to arrive by mid-2025, Nextplatform reports.
It's a move that reveals the scale of AMD’s urgency to challenge the established market dominance; Nvidia’s Blackwell series has long been synonymous with top-tier performance.
Outpacing the competition?
We already know the Instinct MI355X GPU is built on AMD's new CDNA 4 architecture and will come with 288GB of HBM3E memory, as well as support 8TB/sec of bandwidth.
These enhancements, along with support for FP6 and FP4 low-precision computing, are designed to meet the demanding needs of AI processing.
By comparison, Nvidia’s Blackwell B200 offers 192GB of HBM3E memory with similar bandwidth, positioning the MI355X as a serious contender in high-performance AI acceleration.
AMD’s push into high-performance GPUs is driven by the explosive growth of its data center business segment.
In 2024, this segment, which includes Epyc CPUs, Instinct GPUs, Pensando DPUs, and Xilinx FPGA accelerators, accounted for nearly half of its $25.79 billion in revenue. The company’s Instinct GPU sales alone surpassed $5 billion, reflecting strong demand for AI and high-performance computing solutions.
Nevertheless, AMD faces production challenges due to limited access to high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and advanced packaging technologies like CoWoS, which have constrained its ability to fully meet market demand.
Although Nvidia continues to lead the global AI accelerator market with a commanding share exceeding 90% and a valuation that places it among the world's most valuable companies, AMD’s decision to fast-track the MI355X launch shows its determination to mount a serious challenge and claim some market share for itself.
In case you missed it, AMD unveiled initial details about its next-generation accelerator in June 2024, hinting at what was to come. Shortly thereafter, the company released additional information on its upcoming Instinct MI355X GPU.
