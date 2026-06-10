Amazon reveals £1bn investment in the UK - 4,000 jobs set to be created, with new £500m fulfilment centre hoping to speed up deliveries across the country

Northampton and Kettering facilities represent £1bn in UK funding from Amazon

4,000 jobs to be created at the two sites plus hundreds of seasonal roles

Shoreditch HQ also gets a major upgrade with third office building

Amazon has confirmed it will be investing more than £1 billion into the UK in a major show of support for the country.

The announcement includes plans to open an new fulfillment center in Northampton and a second major logistics facility in the nearby market town of Kettering, each creating 2,000 jobs to add more than 4,000 jobs in total.

But more importantly, this major job opportunity represents just one 40th of Amazon's current UK investment plan, which covers £40 billion between 2025 and 2027.

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Amazon is creating thousands of jobs across the UK

Within the first year, the company already claims to have delivered on £15 billion of this funding, and the new Northampton fulfillment center is now operational and handling customer deliveries.

Operations at the facility are spread across three floors and the campus includes thousands of Hercules robots that bring products to human workers.

As for the Kettering site, scheduled to open later in 2026, Amazon says it will become the largest cross-dock facility in the UK. The site is expected to process around 20 million items every week and will create both 2,000 permanent jobs and hundreds of additional seasonal roles.

At the same time, Amazon has expanded its Shoreditch HQ campus in East London with a third office building marking its commitment to investing in the UK.

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The company declared it now employs 75,000 workers across more than 100 UK sites, noting that nearly half of its entry-level recruits stated on a salary of around the £30,000 mark.

"Amazon’s investment will help people move from welfare into work, with rewarding careers and room to progress," Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Pat McFadden commented. "It reflects the same ambition as our Youth Guarantee, supporting young people across the country to earn or learn."

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