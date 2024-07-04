Amazon is killing off its business patrol robot

Amazon has announced it will soon discontinue its Astro for Business robot less than a year after launching the security guard designed for small and medium-sized businesses.

The company says the move decision will allow it to focus on the consumer version of its Astro robot, confirming Astro for Business devices will stop functioning from September 25.

Customers have been encouraged to recycle their devices from this point on, and Amazon will issue customers full refunds for the original purchase price, along with $300 credit to assist in finding replacement solutions, as well as reimbursements for any unused pre-paid Astro Secure subscription fees, in order to ensure as little disruption as possible.

Amazon pulls the plug from Astro for Business

The business version of Astro, introduced in November 2023, included an HD periscope and night vision technology. It would autonomously patrol areas up to 5,000 square feet, follow preprogrammed routes and follow commands via the Amazon Astra app, however its pricey subscriptions ranging from $60 to $179 per month on top of the $2,350 purchase price drew early criticism.

Despite the discontinuation of Astro for Business, Amazon says that there will be no layoffs, indicating that those responsible for the product will move to the consumer business.

An email to customers (via GeekWire) reads: “On 9/25, your Astro for Business device will no longer function and your personal data will be deleted from the device. Any patrol or investigation videos recorded by Astro will still be available in your Ring app until your video storage time expires or your Ring Protect subscription ends.”

Lindo St. Angel, vice president of Amazon Devices, added in an email to employees: “I am a big believer in the long-term benefits robots will offer our customers, and advancements in generative AI make this only more exciting.”

TechRadar Pro has asked Amazon to confirm the reports and details surrounding staff relocation and customer compensation, but the company did not immediately respond.