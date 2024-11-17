AI and automation "could cause IT service desks to go extinct"

IT helpdesks need to evolve or face extinction in the age of AI

Both AI and automation are expected to render them obsolete

Helpdesks could transform into "experience desks" if they adapt

The traditional IT help desk, often the backbone of enterprise tech support, is facing a seismic shift as digital landscapes grow more complex and demanding, new research has claimed.

A report from Nexthink based on a survey of 1,000 IT workers worldwide has revealed growing concerns and excitement over the evolution of the service desk model and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation on end-user computing (EUC).

The short response to this survey is that traditional IT service desks will become “extinct” in a few years. Almost four-fifths (79%) of IT workers believe traditional service desks will be unrecognizable within three years, while just slightly less (77%) predict that new technologies will render them redundant by 2027.

The decline of traditional service desks

As companies increasingly rely on complex digital systems, the number of incidents and technical issues has grown, and IT departments are feeling the pressure to keep up with these demands.

The survey found the vast majority (87%) of IT workers believe incident response is economically unsustainable without significant proactive capabilities.

The evolution of service desks is increasingly leaning towards proactive IT solutions. Without this shift, the risk of AI and automation replacing traditional roles in service management looms large.

Almost all (96%) of IT professionals emphasize the need for enhanced proactivity in anticipating and addressing incidents. In parallel, 95% report that their departments are actively investing in strategies to become more proactive, acknowledging that this transformation is vital for boosting organizational productivity.

Many IT professionals also foresee a shift toward what they call the "experience desk." The survey reveals that 92% of respondents believe the service desk will transform into this new model, focused on enhancing the overall employee experience. The shift toward an experience-centric model will require upskilling within IT departments.

Respondents also identified three key areas for development; understanding the employee experience; generative AI skills; and the ability to deliver technological training. These competencies will become increasingly important as IT professionals work to align technical solutions with employee needs and preferences.

It isn't all doom and gloom however, with 96% of IT professionals expressing excitement about the potential of AI-driven technologies to improve end-user computing, further believing that it makes the field an attractive career route.

However, companies will face two problems - resistance from employees and training barriers. 76% of respondents believe employees will resist deploying their IT fixes, 75% predict insufficient employee training as a major barrier, and 68% fear that these technological changes could impact their career prospects.

“The ultimate value of any technology is how well it enables people to do their jobs and how it impacts overall company productivity,” said Yassine Zaied, Chief Strategy Officer, Nexthink. “Right now, businesses are spending billions on digital transformation yet seeing mixed results at best."

"Whether it’s underperforming devices, failed adoption projects, or botched migrations, business efficiency is constantly being halted by poor digital experiences. IT is going to be the nexus for all productivity enablement moving forward, and this research shows that IT workers are already looking to make that transition. The only question is whether executives will provide the resources investment needed to support them in this journey,” Zaied added.