A virtual 128TB SSD running at 28GBps — HighPoint's new all-in-one storage card will be a perfect fit for your AI workstation but, at $26,000, it won't come cheap

HighPoint has announced the RocketAIC 7749M2, a PCIe Gen4 x16 AIC drive available in 64TB or 128TB configurations with pre-configured RAID storage.

This solution is designed to fit into a compact form factor, similar in size to a high-end GPU, making it well-suited for AI workstations and other data-intensive applications.

The 128TB RocketAIC 7749M2W incorporates 16 Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB M.2 SSDs connected through HighPoint's x48 lane PCIe Switching Technology which allows each SSD to run at maximum performance, reaching transfer speeds of up to 28GBps. This makes it ideal for professionals in fields like AI, machine learning, and media production, though as you might expect, the top-tier 128TB version comes with a hefty price tag - $26,000.

Highest capacity AIC

The drive, which you can buy now, is recognized as a single physical unit by the operating system, allowing it to be easily configured for different roles such as an application drive, virtual scratch disk, data archive, or media library. It has a three-pronged cooling system which includes a fully enclosed aluminum casing and triple fans, ensuring the device remains cool and prevents thermal throttling even during intensive workloads.

The RocketAIC supports versatile RAID configurations, giving users flexibility to balance performance with data protection based on their needs. HighPoint’s integrated management suite simplifies setup and ongoing monitoring.

TweakTown was one of the first to review the new RocketAIC 7749M2W 128TB and came away highly impressed, noting that, “Not only is it the highest capacity AIC of its kind, but we also find it to offer the best overall delivery mechanism for this level of throughput. The card itself is brilliantly designed, being sleek, cool-running, and well-proportioned. Its tool-free design is an absolute godsend, allowing you to easily access its 8x removable storage trays in seconds with zero frustration."

The site awarded the 7749M2W an impressive 96% rating, citing cost as the only major drawback, but praising it for delivering “the best overall user experience for a storage device of its kind.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors