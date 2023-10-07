A new ChatGPT dating scam is looking to catfish lonely AI fans

Avast has uncovered a dark side to ChatGPT that could be affecting users of dating apps.

It’s been almost a year since ChatGPT entered public preview, and since then, we’ve seen the emergence of hundreds of generative AI tools designed to take the pressure off workers and make the workplace a more efficient place.

Reports of AI being used in cyberattacks have also been on the rise, with this latest scam, dubbed ‘LoveGPT’ looks to be catfishing those looking for love.

LoveGPT is catfishing dating app users

Avast says that the scam is much more than a traditional catfish with a fake profile because the AI chatbot can engage with victims in conversation and even produce authentic-looking messages.

The company noted that this scam has been around for over a decade, but it’s latest OpenAI integration has taken it to the next level and knowing whether you could be dating a person or a bot has become a whole lot harder to recognize.

Apps known to be affected include Ashley Madison, Badoo, Bumble, Craigslist, DuyenSo, Facebook Dating, likeyou.vn, MeetMe, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish, Tagged, Tinder , and Zoosk.

Identifying a bot is made even more difficult by the fact that users are encouraged to keep communications within the app in order to protect themselves against attacks, until they deem it safe to take their dating to the next level.

There are some things that victims can do if they suspect they are being catfished by LoveGPT, including reverse image searching account pictures to ensure that they’re unique and being weary of oversharing personal information from either party.

It’s also good practice to take broader and more generic cybersecurity measures, such as never sharing personal details with someone that you’ve just met.