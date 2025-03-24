The legal industry is in the midst of a tech revolution driven by advances in AI, but not everyone is ready to jump on board. While 69% of lawyers believe generative AI can be used ethically in legal practice, the profession’s resistance to change and deep-rooted traditions keep many on the sidelines. Yet, with 27% of firms currently using AI tools in their daily operations, AI is already reshaping law practice, improving efficiency, accuracy and client service in ways that were once unimaginable.

This shift isn’t about replacing lawyers; it’s about working smarter. AI takes on the repetitive, time-consuming tasks like legal research, document drafting and compliance tracking, allowing lawyers to focus on the most valuable work. The result? Faster turnaround times, more robust documentation and better client service.

What does this all mean for a practicing attorney? Here’s what a day in the life of an AI-augmented lawyer looks like.

Jordan Turk Social Links Navigation Director of Education & Attorney Development at Smokeball.

7:30 AM: The AI Assistant Starts Before You Do

Before your day officially begins, AI is already at work. Your digital assistant pulls matter updates, summarizes new legal developments and organizes your to-do list. Practice management tools use AI to prioritize tasks and track deadlines, so when you sit down at your desk, everything is right where you need it.

Pro tip: Want to avoid getting blindsided by an overlooked deadline? Let AI track it for you.

9:00 AM: Drafting Legal Documents Just Got Smarter

Drafting contracts, motions and memos has always been a time-consuming grind. AI changes that. With generative AI tools, you can get a solid first draft in seconds, complete with boilerplate language, relevant clauses and citations to recent case law. This isn’t about replacing your expertise. It’s about speeding up the process so you can focus on the strategic stuff.

AI even flags inconsistencies and suggests revisions, helping you maintain accuracy and reduce errors. Instead of starting every document from scratch, you’re refining and customizing drafts, not wasting hours on repetitive tasks.

11:00 AM: AI-Powered Legal Research

Gone are the days of endless keyword searches and stacks of casebooks. AI research tools sift through thousands of cases, statutes and legal opinions in seconds, delivering precise, on-point results. Some AI platforms even offer predictive insights, showing you patterns in case law and helping you anticipate potential outcomes.

Imagine having an incredibly fast research assistant who never gets tired. It’s a game-changer for attorneys handling complex litigation or regulatory matters.

1:00 PM: Client Meetings, Enhanced by AI

With AI handling research and document prep, you’ve got more time for what clients value most: strategic advice and meaningful engagement. AI-generated summaries give you a comprehensive view of each case before you step into a meeting, so you’re always prepared.

So when a client calls to discuss their case, you no longer have to panic-review their case file; instead, you can ask AI to give you a summary of what’s been happening in the matter. In an increasingly competitive market, offering this personalized service is a clear differentiator.

3:00 PM: Navigating Compliance and Risk with AI

Compliance is a moving target, especially for firms working with clients in highly regulated industries like healthcare and finance. AI tools are like your personal radar system, constantly scanning for regulatory changes and flagging risks. Some platforms even integrate with case management systems to analyze your documents for compliance gaps. Think of it as having a full-time risk manager built into your workflow without the added payroll expense.

5:00 PM: Wrapping Up with Zero Loose Ends

As the day winds down, AI tools step in again, freeing lawyers free to leave on time (or at least closer to it). They organize notes from your meetings, schedule follow-ups and even log your hours automatically. No more scrambling to remember which tasks you logged or which emails need a response.

AI also makes email communication effortless. It drafts client updates, follow-ups and status reports in seconds, helping you avoid the dreaded blank screen. Whether you’re responding to a quick inquiry or summarizing case progress, AI gives you a polished starting point. After a few edits, it’s ready to send.

Why the Legal Industry Hasn’t Fully Embraced AI (Yet)

Despite all these benefits, there’s still resistance. Lawyers have good reason to be cautious, with legitimate issues like data security, bias in AI models and ethical concerns. No one wants to risk exposing sensitive client data or rely on tools that could unintentionally deliver biased recommendations.

But here’s the thing: these concerns are manageable. Vendors are rapidly improving data security and offering customizable, closed-system solutions to protect client information. And let’s not forget that humans aren’t perfect either. Used thoughtfully, AI can reduce human error and enhance decision-making, not replace it.

Another sticking point? The profession’s aversion to change and disruption and a lack of time for experimentation. That hesitation could be costly as tech-savvy competitors gain an edge.

The Future: Lawyers + AI = A Competitive Advantage

Here’s the bottom line: AI isn’t here to replace lawyers; it’s here to make them more effective. By accomplishing administrative work like document prep, research and compliance tracking, AI frees up lawyers to focus on what matters most: high-value client work, courtroom strategy and growing their practices.

Smokeball research shows that 90% of legal professionals are willing to explore AI, especially if it means gaining a competitive advantage. The firms that embrace AI will stand out in an increasingly crowded market. They’ll deliver better results, faster turnaround times and more personalized service while improving work-life balance.

The question isn’t whether AI will change the game but how fast you adapt. Lawyers who seize this moment will be at the forefront of a new era of legal practice. The rest? They’ll be left trying to catch up.

We've featured the best productivity tool.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro