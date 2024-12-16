This new 3D printing technology could make housing construction faster and more efficient

Streamlined 3D printing process reduces downtime for multiple buildings

Eco-friendly construction using 99% locally sourced materials

Modular design allows customization for diverse project needs

As global demand for housing and infrastructure grows, traditional construction methods often struggle to keep pace. However, the rise of 3D printing technology is set to transform the sector by enabling faster, more cost-effective, and eco-friendly building processes.

COBOD International, which has over 80 3D construction printing operations worldwide, says it has taken a significant leap forward with the launch of its BOD3 3D Construction Printer.

The company says BOD3 is its most advanced 3D construction printer to date, being designed to print with real concrete, and also introducing features which promise to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and streamline the construction of low-rise buildings across various settings.

A new benchmark in 3D construction printing

The BOD3 has already been deployed globally, with operational units in countries such as Indonesia, Angola, and Bahrain, with these early implementations reducing downtime between projects and speeding up construction times, meaning the printer can handle high-volume construction projects.

BOD3 comes with an advanced, extendable ground-based track system which allows the printer to operate continuously along the Y-axis, meaning it can print multiple buildings one after another without the need for reinstallation, reducing setup time and making the printer highly efficient for large-scale construction sites where multiple structures need to be erected.

This new model comes with a modular design, allowing it to be customized to the specific needs of different construction projects. The BOD3 comes equipped with an operational stand that allows operators to control and monitor the 3D printer and its supplementary equipment through a single, integrated system. It also has a Universal X-Carriage for the integration of additional tools such as those for insulation, painting, and sanding.

This printer also comes with an Advanced House Management System (AHMS) which minimizes the need for manual labour by ensuring a smooth material flow via secured hoses, enhancing the overall efficiency of the construction process.

According to the company, BOD3 can print with 99% locally sourced materials, reducing the need for transporting expensive and environmentally costly resources. In partnership with Cemex, COBOD has also developed the D.fab solution, which allows traditional concrete to be adapted for 3D printing. This reduces the amount of binder required, making the construction process faster and eco-friendly.

"The global housing crisis demands a more efficient construction solution that is faster, more efficient, and scalable. The BOD3 is our answer to this challenge. Drawing on years of research and expertise, we’ve designed the BOD3 with innovative features, making it our most cost-effective and efficient model yet for multiple low-rise buildings," said Henrik Lund-Nielsen, Founder and General Manager of COBOD.

"Its design supports high-volume, linear production of houses, enabling mass production without compromising quality. The fact that six units have already been sold before its official launch speaks volumes about the BOD3’s market demand and the trust our customers place in our technology.”