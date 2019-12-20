DentiMax review

DentiMax offers a comprehensive dental practice management solution, with functions to cover every need, although the pricing could be simpler.

DentiMax was started in 2004 to provide dental practices with an improved dental software solution, and a better dental x-ray sensor. It was the brainchild of cofounders David Arnett, who was running two busy dental offices, and Lee Varney, who worked at a medical software company as the head developer. Their goal was to reduce costs compared to competing solutions, and to have an intuitive dental practice management software solution with an integrated dental x-ray sensor for an affordable solution.

Over the last fifteen or so years, DentiMax has garnered numerous accolades and awards, including Dentistry Today’s Top 100 Products of 2019.

Features

DentiMax provides a secure, dental practice solution. It is designed to offer many options, and makes it easier for dentists to focus on clinical care, and not the drudgery of running an office. It also focuses on integration, to fully bring together a variety of tools, both clinical and business oriented to be able to run a busy dental practice.

On the clinical side of things, DentiMax has an integrated Electronic Health Record (EHR), making it easy to capture the patient’s information, which then gets used across the system. For example, from the clinical charting screen, there are realistic tooth drawings, which makes it simple to document the work performed, and the ongoing treatment planned. There is also an easy to read patient screen, that provides quick access to all the patient’s information.

While DentiMax is focused on the US dental market, there are additional versions available for the Canadian market, and also for international dentists. This includes that DentiMax can support alternate tooth numbering systems, like the FDI World Dental Charting system.

The software also streamlines the workflow. There is a homescreen, which can be personalized, to contain shortcut links for the most commonly used sections of the software. Patient lists are created which can then be easily customized via filters to display the information in columns that are useful to a particular practice. There is also support for e-prescribing, and electronic patient insurance verification.

The front office is also supported with advanced functions, such as being able to handle challenges like a deceased patient, recall management, and intra-office messaging. There are also modules for auto finance charges, and a schedule search by color block, to name just a few features.

Drawbacks

There are no available mobile apps to support DentiMax.

Users also report some issues with DentiMax. They range from a support kiosk that did not work, and also that the program has frequent freezing issues. Furthermore, some dentists complain that DentiMax is better suited for a general dental practice, and needs to be adapted for more specialty practices, such as an endodontic practice that may have more specific needs.

Support

Support is available via a choice of methods, which includes email, and phone. We appreciate that the phone support is a toll free number. The other option is email, which we remind potential users is not considered secure from a HIPAA standpoint.

The support hours are disappointing, limited to only weekdays from 7 AM to 5 PM, Mountain Standard Time. In addition it is closed on holidays as well. As many dental practices are open for Saturday hours, practices need to figure if the restricted hours of support will work for them.

There is also no option for an online portal, or chat.

Pricing

DentiMax offers a choice among four tiers of plans.

These start with the Starter Plan, at $59 (£47) per month for the subscription, after a $199 (£159) one time setup fee. It has plenty of features, including the software updates, unlimited tech support, a new customer hotline, and the first hour of online training.

The next plan up is the Standard Plan for $119 (£95) per month with the same setup fee. It adds multiple features, ranging from an increase in the online training to 3 hours, an integrated credit card module, and an anatomically correct odontogram.

The next higher tier is Complete for $239 (£191) per month, and the same setup fee. This plan increases the online training allotment to 6 hours, can handle patient consent forms with e-signatures for the treatment plans, and includes employee time tracking.

The top tier plan is Max for $289 (£231) per month, with a higher cost intial setup fee of $449 (£359). This plan includes all the features of the lower plans, while increasing the online training to 8 hours, support for a web kiosk for patient registration, has an interface for an available cloud imaging package for an additional fee, and also has 1,000 basic DentiMax SMS’ for patient engagement.

There are also additional options and accessories available, such as an Intraoral Camera for $549 (£439), Patient Education Videos for $20 (£16) and a 16 pack of bite blocks for $119 (£95).

Another issue is that the x-ray sensor gets sold separately, or more accurately subscribed to. The cost is $500 (£400) annually, or $49 (£39) monthly, with an annual commitment.

Final verdict

DentiMax is an excellent dental practice management solution, with pros that include the pricing that is more forthcoming than most of their competition, an x-ray sensor that is fully integrated, and an electronic record that is easy to use and document. The drawbacks encompass a lack of mobile apps, the limited hours of support, and the confusing multiple tiers of plans with additional extra cost options. Overall, DentiMax offers a compelling solution to manage your dental practice.