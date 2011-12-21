The weather outside may be frightful but the tech around these days is so delightful that we simply had to share with you just what's on our Christmas wishlists this year.

We hope Father Christmas understands that we're not really and truly expecting £9,000 TVs and expensive cameras in our stockings – we haven't been that good – but hey, a tech writer can dream.

So, in the spirit of Christmas and mass consumerism, and on the off chance that a wealthy benefactor is waiting in the wings of our lives to swoop in and spoil us with all the tech our hearts desire, here it is: the TechRadar Christmas Wishlist 2011.