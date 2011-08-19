Retweet and Sexting make Oxford Dictionary

A host of new tech words, including Retweet and Sexting, have been added to that bastion of our treasured lexicon, the Oxford English Dictionary.

Also among the 400 new words to appear in the twelfth edition of the dictionary since 1911, are words like Woot and Cyberbullying.

The new words made the cut after being entered into a database of over two billion contemporary websites to test how widely they were being used.

Definitions

Here's a rundown of the new words legitimised by their continued use in tech circles:

1. Cyberbullying (noun): The use of electronic communication to bully a person;

2. Retweet (exclamation, informal): Used to express elation, enthusiasm, or triumph;

3. Retweet (verb): Repost or forward a message on Twitter;

4. Sexting (noun, informal): The sending of sexually explicit photographs or messages via mobile phone;

5. Textspeak (noun): Language regarded as characteristic of text messages.

The makers of the dictionary have also deemed Jeggins - often-too-revealing leggins with a denim effect - and Mankini - always-too-revealing male swimwear with a spandex effect - worthy of inclusion.

Link: Wired, Telegraph