Watch President Obama SXSW keynote live stream

President Barack Obama is taking the SXSW stage with an Interactive 2016 keynote, becoming the first sitting president to visit the see-and-be-seen festival.

Evan Smith of The Texas Tribune will interview the POTUS, and the conversation begins at 12:30pm PT/3:30pm ET/8:30pm GMT (Update: The event started 30 minutes late, but it's up and running now!)

The president is expected to discuss how the government can modernize by effectively utilizing technology, as well as how civic engagement can increase via tech.

Earlier Friday, he tweeted: "At #SXSW, I'll make the case that tech and innovation can make government work better for everyone." He followed that up with: "Looking forward to discussing more ways we can modernize government so it's as smart and dynamic as America itself. See you soon, Austin."

SXSW Live will broadcast the whole business starting soon (sorry, no YouTube for this one). So, if you're still at work, grab some earbuds and tune in as the president outlines how government can (finally) bring itself into the 21st Century.

Check out an Obama address from March 4 discussing his Texas visit below.