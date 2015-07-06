Dem bones, dem bones, dem 3D Printed Bones

A team of researchers have collaborated on a new injectible substance that forms bone material which can be used in 3D printers to create patches for broken bones.

The material allows proteins to pass through in an internal version of a breathable membrane and in the future, could be used to pump healing materials into the site of injury to help speed up the process.

It mimics the porous, spongy substance found in bone composition and is stable enough to be able to be used at room temperature which is a bonus for ease of storage and transportation.

Don't get too excited though, it is still a long way off production as the material hasn't made clinical trials yet, but who knows, perhaps someday you'll be able to customize your bones.

Maybe X-rays will be the next selfies of the future.