Why Nokia phones could soon be your common workplace partner

HMD Global has laid out its aims to be your workplace smartphone partner as its Nokia phones pass a signficiant landmark.

The company can now count 14 of its devices in the Android Enterprise Recommended program - more than any other vendor - after the Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 gained Google's official thumbs-up.

Google launched the Android Enterprise Recommended programme in 2018 to make picking a top device for work easier. Every device in the program meets the company's hardware, software and lifecycle support requirements needed to offer a good user experience and businesses can safely select it knowing it has met the standards required for an enterprise device.

HMD Global wants Nokia smartphones to be in the enterprise once again

“There is a huge range of device options for enterprises, and so selecting the right device(s) for your business can often feel like a challenging task," Andrej Sonkin, General Manager of Enterprise, HMD Global, told TechRadar Pro.

"We work closely with Google and are proud of our ever growing partnership....We are also working within the Android ecosystem, collaborating with companies who are participating in the new Android Enterprise Recommend Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) and Android Enterprise Recommended Managed Service Partner (MSP) programmes, to help offer enterprises globally the best solutions to meet their business needs.”

The Nokia 9 PureView is one of the newly-certified devices

“For enterprises, the decision of which smartphone to opt for must take into consideration what works best for the employees, the IT department and those purchasing the devices," Sorkin added.

"Additionally, the majority of our portfolio are part of the Android One family, which brings additional benefits of monthly security updates for three years and two years of Android OS updates, meaning employees will have a device which gets better over time.”

“It is really important to us that we stay ahead of market trends and react quickly to any needs from our enterprise customers. We are committed to offering enterprise solutions across all price points and business needs, but also want to change the ownership paradigm for end-users and enterprises alike.

"It is no longer only about out-of-the-box device specs, but about how the user experience evolves over its lifetime with updates and upgrades. Our strong focus in both the Android One and Android Enterprise Recommended programs, means Nokia smartphones will just keep getting better and more secure thanks to the latest innovations from Google.”