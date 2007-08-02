First 8cm Blu-ray discs for HD camcorder

Mitsubishi's recordable Blu-ray discs are pricey at first, but won't stay so for long

After yesterday's launch of the world's first Blu-ray camcorders , we have the inevitable news of how much it's going to cost to create a home-video library of the new 8cm discs.

Mitsubishi was first off the block with a choice of either Blu-ray Disc Recordable (BD-R) or Blu-ray Disc Rewritable (BD-RE) formats. Both hold 7.5GB of data, which is enough for an hour of HD TV in the Hitachi camcorders.

Pricey at first

As expected, the new media are far from cheap - a single BD-R costs ¥2,500 (£10), while one BD-RE will sell for ¥3,500 (£14) when they arrive in the shops on 10 August.

Any worries about media degradation seem to have been addressed by Mitsubishi, which has added a hardened protective layer and used several other techniques to ensure longevity.

Of course, if HD DVD becomes the de-facto standard in future, disk durability won't matter when there's nothing to play them in.