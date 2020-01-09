This 3D printer can also produce photos

Over at CES 2020, XYZprinting has revealed an upgraded da Vinci Color 5D, which is an FFF color 3D printer combined with a standard color inkjet printer.

While the 5D reference in the name might lead you to believe that this is some kind of time or dimension-bending printer, in actual fact, it simply refers to the convenient and innovative combination of a 3D printer and a traditional ‘2D’ printer (3D + 2D = 5D).

The da Vinci Color 5D boasts some clever inkjet tech which allows the printer to apply CMYK ink to a PLA material capable of absorbing color, so your 3D-printed items come out in just the colors you designed them with (with intricate color detailing possible, XYZprinting notes – check out some of the results below).

And the 2D printing module means you can use that same CMYK ink to print on paper in the traditional manner.

Laser engraving

Further functionality is possible as the device has a quick release extruder, letting the user switch in a laser engraver add-on, or hardened steel nozzle (the latter enables printing with materials such as carbon fiber and metallic PLA filaments). In the case of the former, materials which can be engraved upon include leather, wood, cardboard and plastic.

So one way or another, there’s a hell of a lot of flexibility here, and it’s not surprising to hear that this device scooped a CES 2020 Innovation Award.

The XYZprinting da Vinci Color 5D is set to go on sale in early 2020, and will set you back $3,999 (around £3,000), with ink cartridges costing $69.95 (around £55). You’ll be able to buy it direct from the manufacturer.