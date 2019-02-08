The best MMO games 2019: live a second life on console and PC

Oh, the MMO (that's Mass - or Massively - Multiplayer Online games for the uninitiated). This genre of game is all about sprawling fantasy worlds, huge online servers and a massive selection of players from all over the globe coming together for an experience like no other.

It's similar to other game genres, like RPG, RTS or FPS, and it's an acronym that often gets bandied around without much explanation.

Even if you aren't familiar with the phrase MMO or MMORPG (that's with Role Playing Game bolted on), we're willing to bet a big bag of gold that you've heard of at least one of the games that fall into these categories.

We're talking about World of Warcraft or Runescape. You've at least heard of them, right? We're pretty sure everyone who has spent a considerable amount of time on the internet will have seen a banner ad for one of them in their browser at some point.

These days even Amazon is getting in on the action, with a 17th century MMO called New World based on its in-house cloud technology that's set to support thousands of online players.

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth

If this still isn't making sense, think of MMOs are large, virtual worlds where you can live another life as an avatar - which you can choose. You can battle, trade or level up your avatar over the course of the game.

Now, as you might expect, these games take time commitment and they won't appeal to everyone. But given the huge number of games in this genre, as well as the amount of money they're known for bringing in, there's clearly a huge market for those looking for a second in-game life.

That's not to say that a fun second life is the same for everyone. Perhaps you want to play an elven mage in a high fantasy world; or if all that Game of Thrones stuff isn’t for you, maybe piloting your own space ship across the galaxy would be a better fit.

And it's not just the genre and worlds you have a choice over, but the way it unfolds. For example, once you’ve found your world, do you want to have complete freedom over what you do next, or would you like a detailed story to engage with? Is playing alongside your friends to defeat monsters and villains the idea of a good time, or would you rather be a lone wolf taking on every other player on a server?

One of the huge appeals of these games is the amount of choice on offer. Not only are there lots of different games, but lots of different characters, storylines, styles of play and everything else you can imagine.

So, whichever of these scenarios appeals the most, there’s probably an MMO game out there that will suit you. To make it easier to find the second life that you wish was your first, we’ve put together a list of the best of the best mass multiplayer online games out there right now.