TechRadar Pro - Best for Business Awards 2017

UPDATE: VOTING IS NOW OPEN - you can cast your votes here, and be in with a chance of winning some fantastic prizes!

TechRadar Pro is the UK’s largest destination for business users across the UK when it comes to the world's best technology, services and software.

Following popular demand, we are proud to announce our first ever Best for Business awards - voted for by top business decision-makers and users. Reaching over 4.4m business users, the awards present an amazing opportunity for 2017's top technology offerings to get the recognition they deserve.

Voting is open now, and will close on September 15th, with the winners announced shortly after.

So who has made the list of this year's top business technology offerings?

Announcing 2017’s long-list..

Best mobile network for SMB

EE

BT Mobile

Vodafone

Virgin Media

O2

Three

Sky Mobile

IQ Mobile

Best broadband provider for SMB

Virgin Media Business

BT

Talktalk

Plusnet

Vodafone business

Relish Business

O2

Claranet

Zen

Woav

Best smartphone for SMB

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

Samsung Galaxy 8

Samsung Galaxy 8 Plus

Blackberry key One

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Motorola Moto Z

Google Pixel XL

Cat S60

OnePlus 5

Best laptop for SMB

Apple Macbook Pro

HP 255 G5

Dell XPS 13

Toshiba Portege Z30

Lenovo ThinkPad E470

Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 260

HP Spectre Pro 13 G1

Dell Latitude E5480

Razer Blade

MSI WS60

Best desktop for SMB

Dell OptiPlex 3050 Micro

HP Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms

Apple iMac

HP EliteOne 800 G3

Microsoft Surface Studio

Dell Optiplex 3030

Lenovo ThinkCentre M710 Tiny

Lenovo ThinkCentre M910z

FUJITSU Desktop ESPRIMO K557

FUJITSU Desktop ESPRIMO D556

Best display product for SMB

Philips Brilliance P-line 275P4VYKEB

Dell 27 UltraSharp Ultra HD 5K Monitor

Hannspree HT 231 touch

Acer ET430Kwmiippx

ASUS PA329Q 32-inch Professional Monitor

Samsung S24D330 24-Inch LED Monitor

Epson EB-S04 Business Projector

NEC V302X business projector

PHILIPS PicoPix PPX3414

OPTOMA ML750e Short Throw Portable Projector

Best comms solution for SMB

Skype for business

GotoMeeting

Cisco Webex

Join.Me

Ringcentral

Amazon Chime

Zoho Meeting

Zoom.us

Bluejeans

Powwownow

Best printer for SMB

Brother MFC-J5330DW

Epson WorkForce Pro WF-5620DWF

Xerox Phaser 6020

Ricoh SP 220SNw

Lexmark MX310

Canon MAXIFY iB4150

HP PageWide 377dw

Kyocera ECOSYS M5521Cdw

KODAK Verite 65 Plus

Primera Trio all in one

Best storage product for SMB

Seagate Backup Plus

LaCie 2big Dock Thunderbolt 3

Adata SE730H

Kingston Datatraveller 2000

Samsung T5

iStorage DiskGenie

WD My Passport

Sandisk Extreme portable SSD

Maxtor M3 series

Toshiba Canvio Connect II

Best mobile device for SMB

KnowRoaming Global Hotspot Service

TP-Link M7650

Uros Goodspeed

ZTE MF65

Huawei E5770

Best security product for SMB

Avast Endpoint Protection Advanced

Symantec Endpoint Protection

Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security

Avira Antivirus for Endpoint

Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud

Webroot SecureAnywhere Business Endpoint Protection

F-Secure Client Security Standard

Sophos Endpoint Protection Advanced

AVG AntiVirus Business Edition

Trend Micro Small and Medium Business

Best web hosting for SMB

UKFast

Fasthosts

Godaddy

1and1

123-reg

EUKhost

HeartInternet

OVH

UK2

One.com

Best cloud storage for SMB

Dropbox Business

Google Drive

NextCloud

Microsoft OneDrive

Spideroak

Box

Dell Mozy

Livedrive Business

Sync

pCloud

Best online backup for SMB

Carbonite

Crashplan

Egynte

iBackup

Barracuda

BackBlaze

OpenDrive for business

Amazon S3

Acronis Cloud Backup

Zoolz

Best website builder for SMB

WIX

Squarespace

1&1 website builder

Godaddy website builder

Moonfruit

Vistaprint

Weebly

Jimbo

Shopify

Duda Mobile

Best VPN for SMB

NordVPN

F-Secure

Goose

PurePVN

VyprVPN

VPNUnlimited

Tunnelbear

HMA Business

Liquid VPN

Astrill

Express

Best project management product for SMB

Microsoft Project

Asana

Basecamp

Freedcamp

Podio

Trello

Jira

Smartsheet

Zoho Projects

Teamwork Projects

Best CRM for SMB

Streak

Insightly

Zoho

Marketing 360

Apptivo

Batchbook

Bitrix24

Capsule CRM

Hubspot

Instream

Best network product for SMB

Synology DS216+

QNAP TS-453A

Buffalo Terastation 6TB

Linksys LRT224

Asus BRT-AC828

Zyxel WAC6100

Cisco Small Business RV130W

Netgear Nighthawk WiFi Access Point

D-link DSR-1000AC

TP-Link EAP330