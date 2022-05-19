Surfshark VPN for Linux gets a breakthrough new feature

Audio player loading…

Linux users in need of a proper VPN service, rejoice! Surfshark has just launched its very own Linux VPN with a full-blown graphic user interface (GUI). Now, for the first time ever, Linux users can enjoy the same level of user-friendliness, functionalities, and benefits, as VPN users on other operating systems do.

"Previously, Linux users had to control the app via the terminal. While this was nothing unusual to the dedicated users, it was still less convenient than it could have been. But with the new GUI, Surfshark Linux users will be able to enjoy a fully functional app that allows them to do more than just switch VPN servers with a couple of mouse clicks," says Justas Pukys, VPN product owner at Surfshark.

Among the features the new Linux version has are Setting favorite servers, viewing recently used servers, accessing MultiHop and static options, as well as VPN state transitions and seamless error handling.

Features galore

Surfshark’s Linux VPN service also comes with features such as CleanWeb, Wireguard, privacy tools such as IPv6 & DNS leak protection, static and favorite locations, quick connect, as well as 17 languages.

For Surfshark, this is just scratching the surface, as the company is already working on the second version of the VPN, which should bring additional features, such as auto-connect, or Kill Switch. The company has also said it would support more Linux distros in the future, and that it is working on bringing additional features to its VPN on other operating systems, as well.

The app is currently available on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Debian 11, Mint 20, and newer versions.

Those that would still prefer the GUI-less version will still be able to use it for the time being, although Surfshark hinted it would be discontinued in the near future.

Up until now, most VPN services for Linux were do-it-yourself affairs, with only a limited number of companies providing their services for the popular OS.