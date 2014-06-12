Keeper Security to launch a military grade storage and sharing product

Mobile password management company Keeper Security has created a product that enables users to upload and store files to the cloud via a mobile device, Keeper Security CEO and Co-Founder Darren Guccione told TechRadar.

The product, Secure File Storage, allows individuals and organizations to share files with other Keeper users through Keeper's secure cloud environment.

Secure File Storage will be the latest release from the Chicago-based password management company. The product, which uses military-grade encryption, features 256bit AES encryption, with PKI encryption for secure sharing.

Secure File Storage comes with advanced threat detection warnings, a self-destruct mechanism in case of a disaster-related event, and two-factor authentication.

Keeper was founded in 2009 by Guccione and CTO Craig Lurey. Guccione and Lurey sold their first company, Apollo Solutions, to CNET Networks in 2000. Guccione also co-founded syndication platform OnlyWire, which was acquired by Snipitron in 2008.

The available plans

Keeper for Groups, the company's enterprise product, is a multi-user version of Keeper Backup Unlimited. Keeper for Groups is built for more than five users and unlimited devices. More than 3,200 organizations manage passwords and devices with Keeper, Guccione said.

Secure File Storage can be added to any existing Keeper plan starting July 2. Existing Keeper Security users will be able to upload five files to Secure File Storage for free. Secure File plans range from 10 GB of storage for $9.99 per year to 1000 GB for $749.99 per year.

Secure File Storage will be live on iOS, Android, Web App, Windows Desktop and Mac app. Windows Phone, Surface and Windows 8 versions will be available later this year.

Keeper will also release a tool that enables Android users to auto-fill their login credentials across all mobile apps and browsers on their smartphones and tablets. FastFill will be available on all Android devices in which Keeper is installed on June 23.