Machine learns about love by asking questions

To mark Valentine's Day we couldn't resist the tale of the scientist who taught his computer all about love, although not how to go online to order roses by itself.

William Tunstall-Pedoe of Cambridge company True Knowledge has created software that asks questions to form a picture of the relationships between objects and people. It then applies its knowledge to try to grasp the nature of other relationships.

In this way, his brainchild has developed 24 facts about love that it understands well enough to enable it to answer questions about the subject. Even better, if you'd like to put it to the test, it's online and ready to chat right here.