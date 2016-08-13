10 best office apps for Android

Note: Our best office apps for Android round-up has been fully updated. This feature was first published in May 2011.

iOS might be considered to be a more business-savvy platform than Android by some folks, but that couldn't be further from the truth. With many businesses moving towards Google's ecosystem to provide services like email and office software, and with Apple and Google's relationship growing ever frostier, Android could be the clear top choice.

There's a lot more freedom, too – you'll find certain apps on Google's Play Store that Apple won't allow in the App Store. Sideloading – that is, installing apps without using an App Store – is another choice not available to iOS users, meaning custom internal apps are a viable option.

There's one slight negative to that freedom, which is that there's a lot of rubbish out there. So we've waded through the swamp of dross to bring you ten of the absolute best Android business apps, helping you with everything from office functions to keeping your data safe.