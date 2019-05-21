Software programming languages: which is best for your next project?

Software development continues to be a major source of revenue and growth for businesses of all sizes. The international market for software is currently worth more than $7.5 billion—and is predicted to continue to grow well into the future.

The most popular language used today is JavaScript—a highly flexible language used to build most webpages. In fact, many companies are outsourcing JavaScript development in order to quickly build software without having to build a permanent development team.

Other companies have turned to Java, Python, and C to build software for their business. Each of these programming languages comes with a unique set of advantages and disadvantages.

This article will look at each of the four most popular programming languages in detail—helping managers select the right tool for the job.

JavaScript

JavaScript continues to be the most popular programming language in the world. Both businesses and JavaScript development services extensively use the language to build highly interactive websites and mobile applications such as Netflix and Facebook’s mobile app.

In fact, JavaScript is used to build an estimated 95% of websites.

Developers prize JavaScript because of its flexibility— it is used for both front-end and back-end development.

This allows companies to develop custom software quicker. In addition, development projects require a smaller number of engineers since separate front-end and back-end teams are no longer needed.

The popular puzzle game Candy Crush is an excellent example of a JavaScript-created game.

The developers behind the popular freemium game used JavaScript to sync the mobile and web applications in real-time. This allowed users to maintain progress to compare it with their Facebook friends.

JavaScript continues to remain popular among developers and JavaScript development companies. Companies like Netflix and Facebook have used it to create successful desktop applications.

Java

Although Java was first released over two decades ago in 1995, the framework continues to be one of the most popular programming languages used by professional developers.

One reason Java is so popular is because it is easy to learn and use. In addition, it is object-oriented and allows engineers to develop modular programs and to reuse existing code.

Java is regularly used to develop eCommerce web applications, web servers, Android applications, and enterprise software. One of the most popular Java programs is the original Minecraft. The game used Java to help with 3D rendering—a difficult task at the time.

Just as importantly, users quickly realized that they could create sophisticated mods using the programming language. The ability to quickly develop modular programs like those that originated with the Minecraft community helped create widespread interest in Java and continues to be a main reason for its popularity today.

Python

Python is a high-level, open source programming language initially released in 1991. The language was designed to improve upon Java and C++, both of which had significant problems with code readability.

Python is a dynamic programming language that enables developers to complete code in fewer steps than its predecessors.

The language is frequently used to create complex games, web applications, and desktop software. Python’s extensive support libraries prescript many programming jobs and help reduce the length of the code.

Dropbox is one of the most popular web and desktop applications built with Python. Developers used the programming language on a large percentage of their server-side code to allow users to seamlessly share files over the cloud.

In fact, the language is so versatile that tech companies like Spotify and Reddit used the language to build their desktop and web applications.

C

C is a general purpose, mid-level programming languages initially released in the early 1970s. The language has been used to develop some of the most recognizable tech in the world. This includes the operating systems that power Android, Apple, and Windows smartphones. Several derivatives were developed as a result of C’s popularity in the industry.

C++ was released in 1985 and continues to enjoy widespread success. In addition, C-derived languages like Java, C#, and E are among the most popular programming frameworks used by tech companies today.

Two of the most recognizable tech companies in the world continue to use C for their operating systems. The Microsoft Windows kernel is largely developed in C—the language has been used to power its computers for decades.

In addition, Apple computers use C to write its OS X kernel for its Mac computer line. Every single program and driver in a Mac computer is built using C.

Choosing the right programming language

Businesses interested in developing custom software must decide on a programming language before starting development. JavaScript, Java, Python, and C are all excellent languages that can be applied to a wide range of projects.

JavaScript, in particular, is an excellent choice for most development projects. The language is used on the front-end and back-end, helping businesses reduce costs and increase efficiency. That’s why so many businesses elect to outsource JavaScript development for small and large projects alike.

Python and C are great options for large-scale development initiatives that require large amounts of complex code. These high-level languages help eliminate mistakes by reducing the amount of code necessary for each task--streamlining the process for all involved.

Paul Azorín, Founder and CTO at BairesDev