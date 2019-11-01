PS5 games: all the games confirmed and expected on the PlayStation 5

Once upon a time the PlayStation 5 merely seemed like a gamer's dream but, now Sony has dropped the first solid details of its next-generation console and an official release window of late 2020, things are starting to get very real.

So we can't help but speculate about what PS5 games Sony has in the works and what these next-generation titles could look like.

While Sony has confirmed some of the games coming to the PS5, we can assume that a lot of the developer's upcoming exclusive titles will be coming to both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

So without further ado, we've gathered together this handy guide to all the PS5 games Sony has confirmed – and some that we expect to see.

UPDATE: Three of the games that were rumored last week have now been confirmed. Watch Dogs: Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Gods and Monsters are all now officially confirmed as coming to the next-gen platform, according to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot.

Confirmed: New Bluepoint Studios game

(Image credit: Sony)

It's taken months, but we've finally got our first confirmed PS5 game. That's not to say we have a name, a release date or even a concept, but this is the first time a company has come out into the open and said that it is indeed developing a title for Sony's next-generation console.

That company is Bluepoint Studios, the team best known for ports of classic games, having put out the incredibly well received Metal Gear Solid: HD Collection, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and astonishing Shadow of the Colossus remaster.

Talk early in 2019 pointed to the studio's next project being yet another re-imagining of a classic game, and with rumors swirling around a Demon's Souls remake happening (an IP owned by Sony unlike the rest of the Bandai Namco franchise), it's looking like a relatively good guess that'll be the company's next title.

Who will win the next gen war? Check out Xbox Two vs PS5: predicting the future

Cyberpunk 2077 - Rumored

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red has already confirmed that its dystopian cyberpunk title is being developed with next generation consoles in mind.

In an interview with VG247 last year, CD Projekt Red revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 will be able to work with future gaming technology.

“Next gen hasn’t been announced yet, so we can only speculate,” CD Projekt Red president Adam Kiciński explained. “Technology-wise, Cyberpunk is very advanced. Our technology is ready to interface with future generations.

“The game is developed in such a way that it can use very powerful future equipment."

With Cyberpunk 2077 due for release in April 2020, and the PS5 not due to launch until late 2020, it's likely that it'll be a cross-generation title - but this is still open to speculation. We think it's safe to say it seems like Cyberpunk 2077 will be a PS5 game.

Death Stranding - Rumored

Image credit: Kojima Productions

Hideo Kojima and Sony have been pretty tight-lipped about whether we will be seeing Death Stranding as a PS5 game.

We know Death Stranding will definitely release on PS4 this November, but in an interview with Wired, Sony's Mark Cerny hinted that we could be seeing the allusive title on PS5 too.

When asked by Wired about the transition from PS4 to next generation, and how Death Stranding will fit into this process, Cerny gave a "pregnant pause" and a glib smile before a spokesperson interjected that game would be released for PS4.

It's not exactly a confirmation but Cerny's response has definitely fueled speculation that Death Stranding will be a cross-generation release.

Ghost of Tsushima - Rumored

Image credit: SuckerPunch

Perhaps more wishful thinking on our part, but we haven't heard much in the way of Ghost of Tsushima news since the new IP was revealed at Paris Games Week 2017.

We do know that SuckerPunch's historical open world adventure will take players back to Feudal Japan and that development is well underway, but we have little information about when Ghost of Tsushima will release - or what consoles we will see it on.

Given the high-quality graphics we've seen in the trailers to date, we wouldn't be surprised if the title releases on both PS4 and PS5. However, Sony and SuckerPunch have remained tight-lipped about whether Ghost of Tsushima will be a PS5 game.

The Last of Us: Part 2 - Rumored

Image credit: Naughty Dog

We now know that The Last of Us: Part 2 will release on May 29, 2020 - much earlier than the PS5's late 2020 release date. However we think it's a safe assumption that any Sony exclusives coming in 2020 will likely be cross-generation titles.

It would seem slightly odd for Sony to release one of its most eagerly anticipated sequels for just the PS4 at the end of the console's life cycle. So we think it's a safe bet to assume Joel and Ellie will make their way to the PS5, instantly becoming one of the best PS5 games.

Starfield - Rumored

Image credit: Bethesda

Bethesda has quite a lot of projects in the works, but the one we seem to know the least about is Starfield. All we know so far is that Starfield is the gaming behemoth's first new IP for 25 years and will be a single player RPG set in outer space.

Having only seen an announcement trailer, we don't expect Starfield to release until at least 2020 which means it will land in the prime window to become a PS5 game. Bethesda hasn't let slip if this will be the case but it seems likely we will be venturing into Bethesda's galaxy on next generation consoles.

The Elder Scrolls 6 - Rumored

Image credit: Bethesda

As we said, Bethesda has been pretty busy behind the scenes since E3 2018. Not only is Starfield on the cards, but the long-awaited Elder Scrolls 6 has also been confirmed to be in the works.

Bethesda's Todd Howard has already stated that The Elder Scrolls 6 won't be coming out until after Starfield. So it'll be a while before we venture into Tamriel again, likely on next generation consoles.

Grand Theft Auto 6 - Rumored

Image credit: Rockstar Games

Ok, yes, we are being a bit hopeful here - mainly because Grand Theft Auto 6 has not been announced by Rockstar Games. But it's almost guaranteed that we will see a new instalation in the Grand Theft Auto series, and it's not going to be for a while.

Therefore, it is likely that a release date will fall into the next generation, making GTA 6 a PS5 game.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake - Rumored

Image credit: Square Enix

Again, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake has not been confirmed to be a PS5 game but Square Enix has confirmed the title will come to PS4 first - with an Xbox One and PC release likely in the future .

Given the age of the PS4, and the ambitious nature of the game, a cross-generation title with next-gen platforms isn't out of the question. So we're definitely hoping to see the Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS5.

Horizon Zero Dawn 2 - Rumored

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

Now, it's worth noting this title hasn't been officially confirmed nevermind being confirmed for PS5.

Sony has had huge success with its PS4 exclusives, particularly post-apocalyptic RPG Horizon Zero Dawn. Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the best-selling games on the PS4, selling over 10 million copies and cementing itself as a must-have title. So it would make perfect sense for Guerrilla Games to develop a sequel, right?

It seems that is exactly what's happening. While neither Sony nor Guerrilla Games have announced a Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is in the works, one of the game's voice actors spilled the beans earlier this year and essentially confirmed a sequel is on the way. But with no release date in sight, it looks likely that Horizon Zero Dawn will land on PS5.

God of War 2 - Rumored

(Image credit: SIE Santa Monica Studio)

Much like Horizon Zero Dawn 2, God of War 2 hasn't officially been confirmed to be in the works.

It's only been a year since the critically acclaimed (and our Game of the Year 2018 winner) God of War reboot launched exclusively on PlayStation 4, but we're already looking to the future.

Despite Sony remaining tight-lipped on the subject, the success of God of War means a sequel is probably on the way (perhaps another God of War 2?). In addition, Sony Santa Monica has posted job listings for a number of roles across its teams - with one listing clearly citing the God of War reboot.

At this point, it's most likely that God of War 2 will come to PS5 than the PS4.

Watch Dogs Legion - Confirmed

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

First announced at E3 2019, Watch Dogs Legion was initially confirmed for a March 2020 release. However, since then Ubisoft has confirmed that the game will now be delayed into the next financial year which runs from April 2020 to March April 2021, meaning Watch Dogs Legion could see a delay of as little as a month or up to a year.

This delay does, however, make it more likely than ever that Watch Dogs Legion will launch on the PS5 platform, which was officially confirmed by Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot earlier this month.

Gods and Monsters - Confirmed

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Just like Watch Dogs Legion, Gods and Monsters is another title from Ubisoft announced for PS4 at E3 2019 that's been delayed from its original early 2020 release into the next financial year.

We could see Gods and Monsters released any time between April 2020 and March 2021 and have now had official confirmation that it'll be coming to the PS5.

Rainbow Six Quarantine - Confirmed

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Quarantine was first confirmed during Ubisoft's E3 2019 press conference. It was never given a solid release date but it has since been delayed into the 2020-2021 financial year.

So, while we still don't know a release date, this delay has pushed the game closer to the PS5 launch. And, according to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, it's one of a number of games that's been officially confirmed for the next-gen console.

Battlefield 6 - Rumored

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Electronic Arts has confirmed that Battlefield 6 is on the way, and that it's coming to next-generation consoles.

EA didn't confirm which consoles (so we will keep Battlefield 6 in the rumored section for not) but, regardless, it'll be a few years before we see the shooter on any next-gen consoles as the publisher wants to give the platforms time to build a strong player base. But a PS5 looks very likely.