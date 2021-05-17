Parler returns to the App Store

The social media platform Parler has finally relaunched on the App Store after making several changes required by Apple.

The company's return to the App Store comes after months of dialogue with the iPhone maker in which it tried to make the case that it was unjustly deplatformed following the events of January 6.

Parler argues that its app shouldn't have been removed in the first place as the company cooperated with law enforcement during the weeks leading up to the event as well as after while violent and inciting content was also prevalent on competing social media networks during the same period.

In order to adhere to Apple's requirements for apps listed on its App Store, Parler's iOS app now excludes some content that the company allows on other platforms. While Parler plans to continue its discussions with Apple regarding this content going forward, iOS users can still view this content on the web-based and Android versions of the platform.

We've built a list of the best web hosting services available

These are the best identity theft protection services on the market

Also check out our roundup of the best anonymous browsers

Interim CEO of Parler, Marck Meckler provided further insight on the social network's re-launch on the App Store in a press release, saying:

“Parler has and will always be a place where people can engage in the free exchange of ideas in the full spirit of the First Amendment. The entire Parler team has worked hard to address Apple's concerns without compromising our core mission. Anything allowed on the Parler network but not in the iOS app will remain accessible through our web-based and Android versions. This is a win-win for Parler, its users, and free speech.”

New executive leadership team

In addition to re-launching on the App Store, Parler has also announced that the company has a new senior leadership team.

Meckler will be stepping down as CEO and he will be replaced by George Farmer, Mike Herbert will become the company's new COO and Patrick Galbraith will be its new CTO.

According to Parler, Meckler was instrumental in getting the company's app back on the App Store and providing Congress and the public with evidence that its scapegoating and deplatforming was “profoundly unjust”.

While Parler jumped to the number one spot in the App Store just before it was banned back in January, we'll have to wait and see whether consumers decide to return to using the app now that it has been re-launched.