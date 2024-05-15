Assassin's Creed Shadows trailer shows off dual protagonists, a November release date, and a right-angle hidden blade

The Assassin's Creed Shadows cinematic trailer has dropped and it shows an epic adventure filled with action, shadowy darkness, and two whole protagonists travelling across feudal 16th-century Japan.

Previously known as Assassin's Creed Red, this is the latest in a long line for the blockbuster game series from Ubisoft and it's a setting and game that many Assassin's Creed fans have been waiting a long time for.

It'll look to stake its own place among the best Assassin's Creed games by offering players the chance to step into the two protagonists, Naoe and Yasuke, and use both characters' complementary samurai and shinobi skills, abilities, and playstyles while traversing across that breath-taking Japanese landscape.

To see it all for yourself, check out the video in full below.

Ubisoft has confirmed that the game will be played through the "intertwined stories" of the dual protagonists with Naoe offering a stealthy assassin character and style. Yasuke, in contrast, has a focus on head-on combat and tank-like abilities.

Throughout the trailer we see cinematic shots and examples of both their areas of expertise; be that from Naoe's use of a grappling hook to sneak up the wall of a fortress, and her throwing stars, or Yasuke's brute force and strength using heavy weapons on a number of enemies to devastating effectiveness.

Eagle-eyed fans will notice some trademark Assassin's Creed iconography such as Naoe's hood, while I personally found the hidden blade being used at a right angle, a cool, new take on the weapon.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will release from the darkness on November 15, 2024, and is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Amazon Luna, and PC.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)