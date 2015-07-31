Toshiba unveils a line of affordable Windows 10 tablets

When you think of Windows 10 you traditionally think of it running on your laptop or a desktop. Microsoft is trying to change that perception, and its manufacturing partners are glad to help.

Toshiba just unveiled the Encore 10 line of tablets that come preinstalled with Windows 10 or Windows 10 Professional. The magnesium alloy Encore 10 line comes in two models, the 10K and the 10, both of which feature a 10.1-inch Full HD display and Intel Atom x5 quad-core processors.

Both devices come with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM.

What's the difference?

The Encore 10K's battery can run for up to 11 hours thanks to the four extra hours included with the device's keyboard dock. The Encore 10 can't be docked and only runs for seven hours.

When attached to the keyboard, the 10K comes with a full-size RGB output, as well as an HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet and two USB 3.0 ports. In tablet mode the 10K and 10 give you access to a Micro HDMI and Micro USB port and a microSD slot.

Both tablets weigh 1.3 pounds, but with the keyboard attached, the 10K weighs 2.6 pounds.

Pricing and availability

The Encore 10 will cost $299 with Windows 10 installed or $399 for Windows 10 Professional, The Encore 10K will cost $479 for either model.

The Encore 10 line will be available in mid-September. Toshiba did not provide a more specific date.

Toshiba also launched the Tecra A50 range of Windows 10 laptops catered to the small and medium-sized business owner.