You can now make a big saving on a 12-inch MacBook – if you go refurbished

If you were pondering splashing the cash on a 12-inch MacBook but were still on the fence regarding the laptop, then perhaps the fact that Apple is now selling cheaper refurbished versions of the portable might just tip you over the edge.

Yes, Cupertino now has the 12-inch wonder for sale in the refurbished section of its online store in the UK and the US.

Read more: Apple Mac mini review

Check out Apple's best Mac machines

Normally, the base 12-inch MacBook will run you £1,049, but you can grab a refurbished model for £889 – a rather tidy saving of £160 (15% off, in other words). Or you can pick up the 1.2GHz CPU model with 8GB of memory and 512GB of storage for £1,099, a saving of £200 on the normal price of £1,299.

In the US, the refurbished base model is $1,099 (a $200 saving), and the 1.2GHz model is $1,359 ($240 cheaper than the laptop normally sells for).

Tried and tested

On either side of the pond you're making a 15% saving, and Apple's refurbished products are fully tested, and come with free returns and a one-year warranty.

Of course, these are one-off deals, and there are six machines currently available on the UK store at the time of writing.

In our review, we found the new MacBook to be a beautifully designed laptop, although it has some flaws. Still, there are at least five good reasons why you should take the plunge with this notebook, and perhaps a sixth one now you can get it for 15% off.

Via: MacRumors