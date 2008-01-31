Another free laptop offer from PC World

PC World is waving its eye-catching 'free laptop' flag again. After last year's promo (a free laptop if you sign up to Orange Broadband), this year's deal tempts you with a free (or heavily discounted) laptop if you commit to an 18 month Mobile Broadband (3G) subscription from

3

.

3's Mobile Broadband tariff costs £35 a month, which works out to be a cost of £630 over the 18-month contract period. Anyone who signs up for the free laptop offer can choose from a range of over ten different laptops, some free, some discounted by up to £350. These include the Advent 9912 (which costs £329.99 and will be available free) and the Advent 9915w (which costs £479.99 and is reduced to £129.99).

Of course there's a catch...

"The difference with this laptop offer," says Glenn Orchard, head of Commercial Development at PC World says, "is that it comes with a Broadband connection that truly fulfils the portable potential of a laptop."

"It’s great for those customers who do not require, or have access to a fixed landline telephone, as the Broadband is delivered via the mobile network. We’re delighted to offer this deal, which is another market breakthrough for PC World."

Note the small print: the 3 Mobile Broadband tariff has a 3GB per month data allowance, with a 10p per MB charge for anyone who exceeds it. The deal includes a USB modem. Find out the nitty gritty details of the Mobile Broadband part of the deal via the 3 website.