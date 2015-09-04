BlackBerry gets something Good for $425m

BlackBerry is digging deep to bolster its mobile enterprise offering. By acquiring Good Technology for $425 million (around £279 million, or AU$612 million), BlackBerry gets the chance to offer its customers device and app activations on iOS and Windows as well as BlackBerry and Android.

In addition to a diverse array of operating systems, Good provides containerization services, app-level protection, advanced data loss protection and secure communication between apps.

More than 2,000 independent software vendor and custom applications have already been built using Good Technology.

Favored by the Fortune 100

Good Technology serves more than 6,200 organizations, which includes plenty of Fortune 100 firms in the aerospace and defense, banking and healthcare sectors. Add this together with BlackBerry's stellar reputation among the governments of the world and you can see the Canadian company's mobile enterprise offering kicking up a notch.

BlackBerry's strategy is helping organizations and its employees manage the "separation of work versus life," CEO John Chen said, during a press conference in New York earlier this month. BlackBerry's goal is to enable the business to manage the container that stores company information, but shield the user from having the IT department access personal information.

The acquisition enables BlackBerry to do this on a wider array of operating systems. The transaction is expected to complete at some point during BlackBerry's Q3 2016.