Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC features revealed in a brand new trailer

Audio player loading…

Ahead of the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC next month, Sony and Insomniac Games have released a brand new trailer that touches on some of the PC-exclusive features we can expect.

The trailer was released with an accompanying post on the official PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab) in which Mike Fitzgerald, Insomniac Games' core technology director, digs into what Insomniac Games and collaborator studio, Nixxes Software, have been working on.

Fitzgerald explains that the priority for the studios was “to make this game a visual stunner on the PC platform” which meant “opening up extensive configurability to PC users with varying hardware, as well as introducing some new techniques and tools to push things even further”.

In the PC port of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, then, you can expect to see ray-traced reflections “across the game for those with hardware that supports them”. These will have “varied quality levels, one of which is a new, higher-quality ray-traced mode that offers even more city detail”.

There’s support for NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) for RTX users, as well as support for “a wide range of display ratios, including ultrawide 21:9, panoramic 32:9, and NVIDIA Surround multi-monitor setups.”

Fitzgerald adds that “many other rendering systems are more customizable than they have been in the past, with additional quality levels and algorithmic options. These include SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, and more. We support windowed, full screen, and exclusive full screen rendering modes.”

Aside from the graphical features, PC players will enjoy multiple peripheral support. You have the option to use the PS5’s DualSense controller in addition to mouse and keyboard, while Steam Input support means “there are innumerable remapping options available”.

Finally, the post covers the PC specs for the game which are pictured below. They’re pretty thorough, covering what you’ll need at bare minimum all the way through to the specs you’ll need for the ultimate ray-tracing experience.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will launch on PC on August 12. The blog post closes out by revealing that if you pre-purchase the game ahead of this release then you’ll get a pre-purchase item pack that includes early unlock for three Spider-Man suits, an early unlock of the Spider-Drone combat gadget and 5 extra skill points to spend on Spidey upgrades.

Sony's PC push

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is the latest PlayStation title to get ported to PC as part of Sony’s push to get more of its games on the platform. It follows an acclaimed port of 2018’s God of War and a slightly-less-acclaimed port of Horizon Zero Dawn.

Sony has been talking about its plans for PC releases for a couple of years now, saying back in 2020, “We will explore expanding our first-party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability.” Around that time, PlayStation’s Head of Worldwide Studios Hermen Hulst made it clear that Sony’s then-new policy wasn’t going to be to port over every first-party game. It would only port the ones that make sense and are a good fit for PC.

This year, it's become clear that the PC ports are working out for Sony. In a shareholder briefing back in May it was revealed that the ports have brought in $80 million over the past fiscal year (running up to the end of March). Sony went on to say in the next financial year, it expects its PC games to earn $300 million. That’s a pretty big jump but it suggests that the company has big plans for the PC platform in the near future.

We already know that Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also getting the PC treatment, as is the Uncharted Collection: Legacy of Thieves. We’re looking forward to seeing what else Sony has up its sleeve, even though we're not holding our breath for Bloodborne.