Mobile Industry Extra: June 2022

(Image credit: BT) BT and MTN form strategic alliance in Africa BT and MTN Business are working together to enhance communications services in Africa. The partnership will see BT’s services and technologies delivered to MTN’s enterprise customers on the continent.

(Image credit: Shutterstock) Amdocs acquires Mycom OSI to boost 5G portfolio Telco software specialist Amdocs has bought UK-based service assurance SaaS developer Mycom OSI for $188 million. Amdocs said its new acquisition would allow it to offer closed-loop automation to help operator customers deliver scalable 5G.

(Image credit: KCOM) KCOM expands fibre footprint and partner ecosystem Hull-based broadband provider says its full fibre network now reaches 300,000 properties, while it now has more than 150 wholesale partners. Its network extends across Hull into East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire.