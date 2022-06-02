Live report: PlayStation State of Play 2022

The Jubilee weekend State of Play is finally here, so pour yourself a tipple and buckle in for half an hour of announcements from Sony.

This month's PlayStation State of Play is expected to give fans a look at some third-party games, as well as PSVR 2 games that are being worked on. We're expecting to hear more about Saints Row, and maybe Gotham Knights as well.

The event is part of the Summer Game Fest, and we've got more to look forward to with the Microsoft and Bethesda showcase this Sunday. In the meantime, you can watch the State of Play along with us, but catch all the live updates as they happen below.